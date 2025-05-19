Navigating De-risking: China-Germany Ties in Focus

In a recent phone call, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi emphasized the importance of safeguarding China-Germany bilateral cooperation against the challenges posed by 'de-risking'. Wang communicated this to German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, urging both nations to resist the growing tides of unilateralism and protectionism.

Wang's comments come as European nations push to decrease their trade reliance on China, a movement they've termed 'de-risking'. This strategic shift ostensibly aims to reduce European vulnerability but doesn't sit well with Chinese interests.

Further, Wang called for the European Union to engage in dialogue to promptly settle disputes concerning the bloc's tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles. The call underscores tensions in international trade relations that have become increasingly pronounced.

(With inputs from agencies.)