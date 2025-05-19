UIDAI Shares Anonymised Aadhaar Data to Drive Transparency and Innovation

In a notable step towards enhanced transparency, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has started sharing non-personal data from the Aadhaar Dashboard on the open government platform, data.gov.in. This initiative, announced by the Ministry of Electronics and IT, is aimed at encouraging data-driven research and policy-making.

The data sets provided by the UIDAI's Chief Data Officer and Deputy Director General include detailed insights into Aadhaar enrolment and authentication patterns. These insights, broken down by factors such as geography and age, seek to promote academic research and inspire innovation in digital services.

The Ministry emphasized that this effort aligns with the broader governmental vision of fostering evidence-based policies and maximizing open data's value. At the same time, it highlights UIDAI's dedication to transparency, public interest, and secure data governance, while promoting digital inclusion and enhancing governance efficiency.

Since its inception in 2009, Aadhaar's 12-digit unique identification number has revolutionized identity verification in India. Designed to provide citizens with a verifiable identity using minimal data, the system has significantly reduced identity fraud and resource misuse. As the world's largest digital identity program, Aadhaar facilitates seamless service delivery anytime and anywhere.

The founding of UIDAI was a pivotal development in issuing Aadhaar. The Authority's statutory status, granted by the Aadhaar Act of 2016, solidifies its importance in India's governance landscape. This statutory backing reinforces its role in ensuring precise and fair distribution of subsidies and services.

