Left Menu

DLF Reports Robust Profit Surge in Q4

DLF Ltd, a prominent real estate company, announced a substantial 39% increase in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 1,282 crore in the final quarter of the previous fiscal year. Total income also showed significant growth, leading to a rise in its share price and market capitalisation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 21:34 IST
DLF Reports Robust Profit Surge in Q4
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an impressive financial report, DLF Ltd, India's leading real estate firm by market capitalisation, disclosed a noteworthy 39% surge in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter of the last fiscal year, amounting to Rs 1,282 crore.

The company's total income also witnessed a significant increase, climbing to Rs 3,347.77 crore in the January-March quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal, compared to Rs 2,316.7 crore in the same period the previous year. For the entire 2024-25 fiscal, DLF's net profit rose to Rs 4,366.82 crore from Rs 2,723.53 crore the previous year.

DLF's robust financial performance prompted a 3% increase in its share price, closing at Rs 737.40, and boosting its market capitalisation to over Rs 1.82 lakh crore. The board has also recommended a Rs 6 dividend per equity share, pending shareholder approval.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025