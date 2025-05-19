DLF Reports Robust Profit Surge in Q4

In an impressive financial report, DLF Ltd, India's leading real estate firm by market capitalisation, disclosed a noteworthy 39% surge in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter of the last fiscal year, amounting to Rs 1,282 crore.

The company's total income also witnessed a significant increase, climbing to Rs 3,347.77 crore in the January-March quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal, compared to Rs 2,316.7 crore in the same period the previous year. For the entire 2024-25 fiscal, DLF's net profit rose to Rs 4,366.82 crore from Rs 2,723.53 crore the previous year.

DLF's robust financial performance prompted a 3% increase in its share price, closing at Rs 737.40, and boosting its market capitalisation to over Rs 1.82 lakh crore. The board has also recommended a Rs 6 dividend per equity share, pending shareholder approval.

(With inputs from agencies.)