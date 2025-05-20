Bus Tragedy: Pilgrims' Close Call in Tehri Garhwal

A dramatic accident unfolded in Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal district when a mini bus carrying pilgrims to Kedarnath lost control and plummeted onto the roof of a house, injuring three individuals. Police confirmed the incident happened around 2.45 pm in the Syalkund area.

As reported by Ghansali police station in-charge Sanjeev Thapliyal, the driver paused on the roadside for a pump check, only for the vehicle to unexpectedly reverse onto the house owned by Balbir Singh. Injured in the incident were two passengers, Kailash Chandra Sahu and Parkita Sahu, along with another bus driver, Anil Sharma.

The bus, hailing from Odisha and en route to Kedarnath Dham, was ferrying 24 passengers who had earlier visited Gangotri-Yamunotri Dham. The police alongside the State Disaster Response Force swiftly initiated rescue and relief operations, attending to the injured.

(With inputs from agencies.)