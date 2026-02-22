Left Menu

A Tribute to 'Amma': Celebrating J Jayalalithaa's Legacy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, lauding her welfare efforts for women and law and order management. Appreciating her public dedication and patriotic spirit, Modi reminisced shared discussions on governance. Her influence and cultural pride continue to inspire.

A Tribute to 'Amma': Celebrating J Jayalalithaa's Legacy
Jayalalithaa
  • Country:
  • India

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a heartfelt tribute to the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa during his monthly radio broadcast, Mann Ki Baat. As her birth anniversary approaches, Modi extolled her contributions to women's welfare and her vigilant maintenance of law and order in the state.

Revered as 'Amma' by the people of Tamil Nadu, Jayalalithaa's legacy remains prominent in society. Modi highlighted the deep affection she garnered for her commendable efforts towards the empowerment of women, underlining her special bond with India's 'Nari Shakti'.

The Prime Minister fondly recalled Jayalalithaa's pride in India's cultural heritage and their frequent exchanges on governance when both served as chief ministers. Her commitment to public service and clear vision continues to be remembered and celebrated across Tamil Nadu.

