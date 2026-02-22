India now has one of the third largest metro rail networks in the world: PM Modi in Meerut.
PTI | Meerut | Updated: 22-02-2026 14:14 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 14:14 IST
- Country:
- India
India now has one of the third largest metro rail networks in the world: PM Modi in Meerut.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
India's Growth Engine: From Digital to Transportation
Modi Unveils Namo Bharat Rapid Rail & Meerut Metro: A Leap Towards Viksit Bharat
The ''crazy (sarfira) and reckless (be-lagaam)'' leader of Congress is bent on destroying the country: PM Modi at Meerut rally.
Transformation Triumph: PM Modi's Mega Development Unveiled in Meerut
BJP's work culture is about toiling day and night to ensure projects are completed once their foundation is laid: PM Modi in Meerut.