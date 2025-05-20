Left Menu

Efficient Food Grain Distribution in Hamirpur: Ensuring Quality and Compliance

In the last four months, food grains worth Rs 15.27 crore were distributed to over 5 lakh people in Hamirpur under a public distribution scheme. Officials conducted inspections and sampling to ensure quality, discovering a single irregularity. Plans to open new fair price shops were also discussed.

Hamirpur | Updated: 20-05-2025 09:42 IST
In a significant move to support the residents of Hamirpur, the Himachal Pradesh government reported the distribution of food grains worth Rs 15.27 crore under the public distribution scheme over the past four months.

Speaking on Tuesday, Hamirpur deputy commissioner Amarjeet Singh announced that food grains reached 5,34,135 people via 316 fair price shops. He emphasized the importance of quality assurance, directing the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department alongside the State Civil Supplies Corporation to conduct regular inspections and samplings.

Amarjeet Singh revealed that among 378 inspections carried out, only one irregularity was found. In sampling, one of 30 food samples was deemed unfit. Strict actions were recommended against banned single-use plastic use, and discussions on opening new fair price shops ensued, with applications meeting criteria approved.

