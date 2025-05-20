Pat Cummins and Carrera Eyewear: A Bold Fusion of Sport and Style

In an exciting union of sports and fashion, Carrera Eyewear partners with Australian cricket captain Pat Cummins for a distinctive collection set to launch in May 2025. This collaboration showcases Cummins' influence with three new sunglasses and three optical frames, with a special green hue inspired by Australia's national colors.

The collection, known as 'CARRERA|PAT CUMMINS,' signals a shared commitment to excellence and individuality, embodied by the bold yet sophisticated design. Cummins, thrilled by the partnership, sees this as a natural extension of both his and Carrera's ethos of pushing boundaries and standing apart from the ordinary.

Alberto Macciani, Safilo's Chief Marketing Officer, highlights Cummins' remarkable achievements and their alignment with Carrera's brand DNA. This collaboration is more than just eyewear; it represents a confluence of sportiness and modern style, allowing wearers worldwide to express their competitive spirits.

(With inputs from agencies.)