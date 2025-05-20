Left Menu

Pat Cummins and Carrera Eyewear: A Bold Fusion of Sport and Style

Carrera Eyewear collaborates with Australian cricket star Pat Cummins for an exclusive 'CARRERA|PAT CUMMINS Collection', combining sport and contemporary sophistication. Featuring new sunglasses and optical designs in Australian-inspired green, this unique collection reflects Cummins' passion for excellence and Carrera's bold craftsmanship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 20-05-2025 10:50 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 10:50 IST
Pat Cummins and Carrera Eyewear: A Bold Fusion of Sport and Style
Carrera Eyewear Unveils Exclusive Collaboration with Pat Cummins. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an exciting union of sports and fashion, Carrera Eyewear partners with Australian cricket captain Pat Cummins for a distinctive collection set to launch in May 2025. This collaboration showcases Cummins' influence with three new sunglasses and three optical frames, with a special green hue inspired by Australia's national colors.

The collection, known as 'CARRERA|PAT CUMMINS,' signals a shared commitment to excellence and individuality, embodied by the bold yet sophisticated design. Cummins, thrilled by the partnership, sees this as a natural extension of both his and Carrera's ethos of pushing boundaries and standing apart from the ordinary.

Alberto Macciani, Safilo's Chief Marketing Officer, highlights Cummins' remarkable achievements and their alignment with Carrera's brand DNA. This collaboration is more than just eyewear; it represents a confluence of sportiness and modern style, allowing wearers worldwide to express their competitive spirits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How accurate are AI models in capturing Gen Z travel behavior?

New AI model boosts rail safety with real-time cyber and energy resilience

AI doesn’t think, but still shapes how we do

Digital infrastructure failures threaten Latin America's path to Industry 4.0 and 5.0

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025