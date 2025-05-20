Left Menu

Modernizing Travel: Redeveloped Railway Stations Unveiled by PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate three redeveloped railway stations in West Bengal—Panagarh, Kalyani Ghoshpara, and Joychandi Pahar—under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. The initiative focuses on enhancing passenger amenities, accessibility, and sustainability, aiming to boost regional economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 20-05-2025 13:25 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 13:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate three redeveloped railway stations in West Bengal on Thursday. This initiative is part of the Centre's Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, aimed at upgrading 103 stations nationwide.

The stations—Panagarh, Kalyani Ghoshpara, and Joychandi Pahar—have received significant enhancements in passenger facilities and design. These upgrades aim to improve the travel experience and contribute to the region's economic growth.

Officials emphasize that the focus is on enhancing amenities, accessibility, and sustainable design, with the revamp including 100 railway stations statewide. The inauguration will take place via video conferencing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

