Satin Creditcare Shines: Strong FY25 Results and Strategic Growth

Satin Creditcare Network Ltd., a leading MFI in India, reported robust performance for Q4 FY25 with an AUM of Rs11,316 crore, showing resilience amid sector challenges. Strategic initiatives and a focus on financial inclusion were key drivers. Subsidiaries also posted significant growth, reinforcing Satin's leadership in financial services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 20-05-2025 13:30 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 13:30 IST
Continues Its High-Performance Streak for the 15th Consecutive Quarter as It Ends Q4 Of FY25 With a Y-O-Y Growth Of 6.8% And Collection Efficiency Of 99.8%. Image Credit: ANI
Satin Creditcare Network Ltd. (SCNL), a prominent Non-Banking Financial Company-Microfinance Institution (NBFC-MFI) based in Mumbai, has posted impressive financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025. Despite ongoing challenges in the microfinance sector, the company demonstrated resilience and strategic prowess, enabling sustained stability and growth.

SCNL's standalone Assets Under Management (AUM) reached Rs11,316 crore, marking a 6.8% increase year-on-year. The company continued its profitable streak for the 15th consecutive quarter, with a Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs217 crore and a Pre-Provision Operating Profit (PPOP) of Rs736 crore. The firm's Return on Assets (RoA) stood at 2.07%, with a Return on Equity (RoE) of 7.86%, supported by a robust net worth of Rs2,843 crore. Despite sector challenges, SCNL improved asset quality, reducing its PAR 1 by 192 basis points to 4.9% and maintaining Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPA) at 3.70%. Collection efficiency was nearly perfect at 99.8% by the end of March 2025, while credit costs were well-managed at 4.6%.

On a consolidated basis, SCNL reported an AUM of Rs12,784 crore and a PAT of Rs186 crore, with a Net Interest Margin (NIM) of 12.61%. The company has made significant strides, including closing a USD 100 million syndicated social loan and receiving a high Sustainability Quality Score. Subsidiaries showed strong growth, with Satin Housing Finance Ltd.'s AUM increasing by 22% to Rs920 crore, and Satin Finserv Ltd.'s MSME portfolio growing by 58% to Rs516 crore.

