Qatar's Economy Shields Itself from U.S. Tariff Impact

Qatar's economy remains largely unaffected by U.S. tariffs, as only a small percentage of its exports are U.S.-bound. However, a fall in global energy prices poses a risk to its fiscal budget and current accounts, according to central bank governor Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al-Thani.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-05-2025 15:56 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 15:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Qatar's economy is notably insulated from the direct impacts of U.S. tariffs, given that less than 2% of its exports head to American shores, as explained by central bank governor Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al-Thani on Tuesday.

Despite this, Sheikh Bandar voiced concerns about declining global energy prices, which could potentially challenge Qatar's fiscal fortitude and current account stability.

The focus now shifts to how Qatar will navigate these economic waters amid fluctuating energy markets, ensuring resilience in its financial strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

Real-Time GDP Forecasting in Samoa: A New Model for Data-Driven Policymaking

From Innovation to Access: WHO’s Plan to Deliver Child-Safe Medicines by 2030

