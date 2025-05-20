Qatar's Economy Shields Itself from U.S. Tariff Impact

Qatar's economy is notably insulated from the direct impacts of U.S. tariffs, given that less than 2% of its exports head to American shores, as explained by central bank governor Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al-Thani on Tuesday.

Despite this, Sheikh Bandar voiced concerns about declining global energy prices, which could potentially challenge Qatar's fiscal fortitude and current account stability.

The focus now shifts to how Qatar will navigate these economic waters amid fluctuating energy markets, ensuring resilience in its financial strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)