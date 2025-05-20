Train Woes: Santragachi Yard Development Causes Disruptions

Development work at Santragachi railway yard has led to disruptions, resulting in the cancellation of several trains at Howrah station, much to the inconvenience of passengers.

Efforts to reduce cancellations include short-terminating and originating some trains at Kharagpur, according to South Eastern Railway officials.

With effects from the yard development on Sunday being addressed, officials anticipate a return to normal train operations by Wednesday, despite some trains including the Howrah-Purulia and Digha-Howrah Express being canceled.

(With inputs from agencies.)