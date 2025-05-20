Left Menu

Train Woes: Santragachi Yard Development Causes Disruptions

Several trains at Howrah station face cancellations due to development at Santragachi railway yard, impacting passenger commutes. To mitigate, some trains are short-terminated or originated at Kharagpur. The situation is improving, with normal operations expected by Wednesday. Affected trains include Howrah-Purulia and Digha-Howrah Express.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 20-05-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 17:14 IST
Development work at Santragachi railway yard has led to disruptions, resulting in the cancellation of several trains at Howrah station, much to the inconvenience of passengers.

Efforts to reduce cancellations include short-terminating and originating some trains at Kharagpur, according to South Eastern Railway officials.

With effects from the yard development on Sunday being addressed, officials anticipate a return to normal train operations by Wednesday, despite some trains including the Howrah-Purulia and Digha-Howrah Express being canceled.

(With inputs from agencies.)

