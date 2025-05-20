Left Menu

Infrastructure Sector Faces Significant Slowdown

The infrastructure sector experienced a sharp decline in growth, reaching an eight-month low of 0.5% in April, compared to 6.9% the previous year. March showed a 4.6% growth, but April saw declines in crude oil, refinery products, and fertilizer production, the lowest since August 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 17:36 IST
Infrastructure Sector Faces Significant Slowdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

April witnessed a sharp decrease in the output of eight key infrastructure sectors, recording a mere 0.5% growth, as revealed by official data released on Tuesday. The figures marked a stark contrast to the 6.9% growth observed in the corresponding period last year.

In March, these sectors had shown a 4.6% expansion, providing some optimism. However, the downturn in April can be attributed to negative growth in crude oil, refinery products, and fertilizers.

The latest data points to the lowest growth rate since August 2024, when the sectors suffered a contraction of 1.5%.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025