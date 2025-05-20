Infrastructure Sector Faces Significant Slowdown

April witnessed a sharp decrease in the output of eight key infrastructure sectors, recording a mere 0.5% growth, as revealed by official data released on Tuesday. The figures marked a stark contrast to the 6.9% growth observed in the corresponding period last year.

In March, these sectors had shown a 4.6% expansion, providing some optimism. However, the downturn in April can be attributed to negative growth in crude oil, refinery products, and fertilizers.

The latest data points to the lowest growth rate since August 2024, when the sectors suffered a contraction of 1.5%.

(With inputs from agencies.)