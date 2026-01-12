Left Menu

Signature Global Faces Sales Slowdown in Gurugram's Luxury Housing Market

Realty firm Signature Global predicts it won't meet its fiscal target of Rs 12,700 crore due to slow demand in Gurugram's luxury housing market. Despite a 27% sales decline, the company aims to match last year's Rs 10,290 crore sales. The market softening post-COVID has impacted their performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2026 19:17 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 19:17 IST
Signature Global Faces Sales Slowdown in Gurugram's Luxury Housing Market
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Signature Global, a prominent realty firm, announced it would miss its projected sales target of Rs 12,700 crore for the current fiscal year, citing decreased demand in Gurugram's luxury housing market.

The company, which reported a 27% decline in sales bookings to Rs 2,020 crore in the last quarter, expressed commitment to matching the previous year's sales achievement of Rs 10,290 crore.

Despite the ambitious start of the fiscal year, which saw them aiming for Rs 12,700 crore in sales by FY26, the ongoing market softening post-COVID has significantly impacted their performance. The firm's share price has also been affected, dropping by 6.47% on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turbulent Times on Wall Street: Central Bank Independence Under Threat

Turbulent Times on Wall Street: Central Bank Independence Under Threat

 Global
2
High Court Denies Bail in Illegal Immigration Case

High Court Denies Bail in Illegal Immigration Case

 India
3
Only Marathi a compulsory language in Maharashtra: CM Fadnavis at Mahayuti rally in Mumbai.

Only Marathi a compulsory language in Maharashtra: CM Fadnavis at Mahayuti r...

 India
4
Vibrant Gujarat Unveils Pathway to Global Markets for Indian Products

Vibrant Gujarat Unveils Pathway to Global Markets for Indian Products

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026