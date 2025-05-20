Redington Ltd Achieves Record Profit Growth for FY2025

Redington Ltd, a notable player in the integrated technology sector, reported a significant standalone profit of Rs 209.45 crore for the January to March 2025 quarter, marking an impressive year-over-year growth from Rs 160.57 crore in the same period last year.

For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, the company's profit soared to Rs 1,443.78 crore, a substantial increase from the Rs 1,081.24 crore noted the previous year. Revenue for the quarter climbed to Rs 13,137.14 crore, with annual total income reaching Rs 49,543.58 crore. The company's income figures reflect robust growth in business operations.

V S Hariharan, Group CEO of Redington Ltd, attributed this success to a strategic focus on key markets and business units, emphasizing the company's dedication to sustainable and profitable growth. The board has proposed a final dividend of Rs 6.80 per share, pending shareholder approval.

(With inputs from agencies.)