Wheels India Accelerates Windmill Component Expansion with Rs 250 Crore Investment

Wheels India has announced a Rs 250 crore capital expenditure plan, primarily for windmill component manufacturing. The company projects strong international business growth. Reporting a net profit of Rs 105.9 crore and revenues of Rs 4,425 crore for the financial year, Wheels India is focused on exports and product development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 20-05-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 18:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Wheels India has unveiled a capital expenditure plan worth Rs 250 crore for the ongoing financial year, primarily earmarked for windmill component manufacturing. MD Srivats Ram expressed confidence in robust international business performance during the fiscal year, underscoring the company's strategic focus on exports.

The company reported an increased net profit of Rs 105.9 crore for the financial year ending March 31, 2025, a significant rise from the previous year's Rs 67.9 crore. However, revenues saw a slight decline, standing at Rs 4,425 crore compared to Rs 4,619 crore in the preceding fiscal period.

Ram highlighted ongoing efforts to expand the range of products and enhance export visibility, expecting noticeable growth over the next three years. The capital expenditure will involve Rs 100 crore dedicated to windmill capacity expansion and investments in aluminium wheels, balancing equipment, and the hydraulic cylinder business. Wheels India continues to lay the groundwork for international market growth, doubling down on export programs in various sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

