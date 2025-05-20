GE Vernova and Sasol Modernize Secunda Power Plant, Slashing Emissions and Boosting Efficiency

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE: GEV) has announced the successful completion of a landmark modernization initiative at Sasol’s Secunda power plant, located in South Africa's Mpumalanga province. This significant infrastructure upgrade, achieved through close collaboration between GE Vernova and Sasol, underscores the potential of advanced combustion technologies to drive a cleaner, more efficient energy future in Africa—without the need for building entirely new infrastructure.

Transforming an Energy Giant

Sasol, a global leader in energy and chemical production, has long operated the Secunda power plant as part of its integrated energy and chemical complex. As South Africa confronts the dual challenge of growing energy demand and environmental responsibility, modernizing existing infrastructure has become a strategic priority.

In this context, the modernization project aimed to upgrade the plant’s two GE 9E gas turbines with state-of-the-art combustion systems that would reduce emissions, increase efficiency, and extend operational reliability. Central to the project was the replacement of the existing pre-combustor systems with GE’s advanced DLN1+ (Dry Low NOx) combustor technology, supplemented by the installation of a new Fuel Gas Module (FGM) skid.

Delivering Environmental and Operational Gains

The implementation of the DLN1+ combustor brings with it a range of environmental and operational improvements:

Dramatic NOx Emissions Reductions: The modernization has brought nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions down significantly—well below the guaranteed threshold of 25 parts per million (ppm). In fact, NOx levels have been cut by nearly 75% compared to previous values, dramatically improving the plant’s environmental footprint.

Massive Water Savings: One of the most transformative aspects of the DLN1+ combustor technology is that it eliminates the need for water as a diluent. This innovation is expected to save water equivalent to approximately 64 Olympic-sized swimming pools per turbine every year—an especially critical benefit in water-stressed regions of South Africa.

CO2 Emission Reduction: Improved combustion efficiency has led to a reduction of approximately 10,000 metric tons of CO2 emissions per gas turbine annually. These results align with Sasol’s broader sustainability goals and its commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions across its operations.

Extended Maintenance Intervals: With the new technology in place, the power plant can now operate for longer periods between maintenance shutdowns, cutting downtime and associated costs. This not only boosts plant availability but also ensures a more stable power supply for the national grid.

Enhanced Reliability: The reliability of energy production at Secunda has been significantly bolstered, with the new systems offering greater operational flexibility and resilience, crucial to South Africa’s power landscape.

A Showcase for African Energy Transformation

“This project exemplifies our purpose to electrify the world,” said Joseph Anis, President and CEO of GE Vernova’s Gas Power business for Europe, Middle East, and Africa. “Building on our advanced combustion technologies, we are helping Sasol address South Africa’s energy needs more efficiently. Together, we are demonstrating how advanced technologies can deliver tangible benefits for both businesses and communities.”

The modernization will be prominently featured at Enlit Africa 2025, taking place from May 20 to 22 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC). GE Vernova will occupy booth C22 in Hall 3, where they will present interactive demonstrations, host expert panels, and deliver keynote presentations. Discussion topics will include the role of digital innovation in the energy sector, the evolution of smart grids, strategies for modernizing aging infrastructure, and initiatives to accelerate women’s participation in the energy industry.

A Century of Powering Africa

With over a hundred years of presence in Africa, GE Vernova has built a legacy of enabling energy access, infrastructure development, and technological innovation. From power generation to energy sector software and skills training, the company remains deeply committed to supporting sustainable growth across the continent.

As Africa's energy demands continue to escalate, the Secunda modernization stands as a powerful example of what can be achieved through strategic upgrades, forward-thinking partnerships, and a shared vision for sustainable development. By revitalizing legacy infrastructure with cutting-edge solutions, GE Vernova and Sasol are charting a path toward a cleaner, more reliable energy future for South Africa and beyond.