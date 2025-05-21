Left Menu

Delhi Metro Blue Line Resumes After Technical Glitch

Services on Delhi Metro's Blue Line resumed after a brief delay caused by a technical issue. Commuters experienced difficulties during the interruption, but maintenance teams swiftly addressed the glitch. Other lines remained operational without disruptions, ensuring minimal impact on the overall Metro schedule.

New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2025 13:20 IST
  India
  • India

Services on the Blue Line of the Delhi Metro have resumed following a technical snag that caused a delay on Wednesday morning, according to official sources. The hiccup affected the section between Dwarka and Janakpuri West.

A Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) spokesperson reported that the interruption led to temporary difficulties for commuters. Maintenance teams were quickly dispatched to tackle the issue and restore normal services.

Officials confirmed that despite the disruption on the Blue Line, all other lines of the Delhi Metro continued running on schedule, minimizing inconvenience to the public.

(With inputs from agencies.)

