Delhi Metro Blue Line Resumes After Technical Glitch

Services on the Blue Line of the Delhi Metro have resumed following a technical snag that caused a delay on Wednesday morning, according to official sources. The hiccup affected the section between Dwarka and Janakpuri West.

A Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) spokesperson reported that the interruption led to temporary difficulties for commuters. Maintenance teams were quickly dispatched to tackle the issue and restore normal services.

Officials confirmed that despite the disruption on the Blue Line, all other lines of the Delhi Metro continued running on schedule, minimizing inconvenience to the public.

(With inputs from agencies.)