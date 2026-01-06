Left Menu

Tragic Loss in Delhi Metro Community: Fire Claims Lives of DMRC Official and Family

A fire at a Delhi Metro Rail Corporation employee's residence resulted in the tragic deaths of Ajay Vimal, his wife Neelam, and their daughter Jahnvi. The fire, suspected to have started due to an electrical short-circuit, brought tragedy to this community. Investigations continue into the cause of the blaze.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2026 14:35 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 14:35 IST
Tragic Loss in Delhi Metro Community: Fire Claims Lives of DMRC Official and Family
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating fire claimed the lives of a Delhi Metro Rail Corporation official and his family in northwest Delhi's Adarsh Nagar on Tuesday morning. Ajay Vimal, his wife Neelam, and their 10-year-old daughter Jahnvi perished in the blaze suspected to have been sparked by an electrical short circuit.

The incident unfolded in a fifth-floor flat at Metro Apartments, which is home to DMRC staff. The fire allegedly originated from a room heater. Despite swift action from the residential complex's fire-fighting system, the family was found dead with severe burn injuries.

The Delhi Fire Services dispatched six tenders to control the blaze, which affected six items in a single room. During the operation, firefighter Rakesh suffered minor injuries. An investigation is ongoing to ascertain the official cause, with the DMRC offering full cooperation to the authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tea Estates in Assam: Navigating Land Rights and Legal Challenges

Tea Estates in Assam: Navigating Land Rights and Legal Challenges

 India
2
Kerala Govt Accelerates Implementation of Justice Koshy Commission Report

Kerala Govt Accelerates Implementation of Justice Koshy Commission Report

 India
3
Revolutionizing Global Logistics: MatchLog and Softlink Global Team Up

Revolutionizing Global Logistics: MatchLog and Softlink Global Team Up

 India
4
Cricket Match Dispute Turns Violent in West Bengal, Leaves One Shot

Cricket Match Dispute Turns Violent in West Bengal, Leaves One Shot

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026