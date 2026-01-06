Tragic Loss in Delhi Metro Community: Fire Claims Lives of DMRC Official and Family

A devastating fire claimed the lives of a Delhi Metro Rail Corporation official and his family in northwest Delhi's Adarsh Nagar on Tuesday morning. Ajay Vimal, his wife Neelam, and their 10-year-old daughter Jahnvi perished in the blaze suspected to have been sparked by an electrical short circuit.

The incident unfolded in a fifth-floor flat at Metro Apartments, which is home to DMRC staff. The fire allegedly originated from a room heater. Despite swift action from the residential complex's fire-fighting system, the family was found dead with severe burn injuries.

The Delhi Fire Services dispatched six tenders to control the blaze, which affected six items in a single room. During the operation, firefighter Rakesh suffered minor injuries. An investigation is ongoing to ascertain the official cause, with the DMRC offering full cooperation to the authorities.

