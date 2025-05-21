Left Menu

Arvind SmartSpaces Reports Robust Profit Growth in FY25

Arvind SmartSpaces' net profit surged by 24% to Rs 19.14 crore in Q4 FY25. The full year saw profits more than double to Rs 110.49 crore, with total income hitting Rs 736.11 crore. A final dividend of Rs 6 per share was recommended by its board.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2025 14:07 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 14:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Arvind SmartSpaces, a prominent player in the real estate development sector, reported a 24% increase in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 19.14 crore for the fourth quarter of FY25, up from Rs 15.49 crore in the previous year.

According to a regulatory filing on Tuesday, the company's total income for the quarter rose to Rs 174.14 crore, a significant boost from Rs 120.10 crore in the same period last year. The remarkable growth was even more pronounced for the entire fiscal year, with net profit soaring to Rs 110.49 crore over Rs 41.57 crore the prior year.

Total income for the year surged to Rs 736.11 crore from Rs 350.87 crore, showcasing robust performance metrics. The company's board further proposed a final dividend of Rs 6 per equity share, highlighting its strong financial health.

(With inputs from agencies.)

