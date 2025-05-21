Tragedy Strikes: Migrant Boat Disaster in English Channel

In a tragic turn of events, two individuals have lost their lives while attempting to cross the English Channel. A boat carrying approximately 80 migrants encountered difficulties near Calais, as confirmed by the French regional authority on Wednesday.

The attempt to make the perilous crossing took place between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. The incident highlights the ongoing risks faced by migrants undertaking dangerous journeys in search of a better life.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the tragedy, as they work to prevent further loss of life in dangerous crossings.

