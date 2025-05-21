India's Fantasy Sports Surge: Data, Strategy, and the Future Ahead

Fantasy sports trading in India is witnessing a significant transformation. No longer just a source of entertainment, it is now viewed as a skill-driven, data-centric activity that is reshaping the gaming sector for millions. Leading this wave are influential figures such as Rohan Sultane, a data analyst with an impressive 86% win rate on SportsBaazi, and Puneet Dua, the company's Chief Marketing Officer. Once a passionate gamer, Dua's journey from gaming enthusiast to seasoned digital industry professional epitomizes the explosive growth of this industry.

In an exclusive interview, Sultane and Dua shared their unique yet complementary views on user experience, platform philosophy, dispelling gaming misconceptions, and the future of fantasy sports regulation in India. Sultane described his journey into fantasy sports as an extension of his love for cricket, leveraging data analytics to enhance his win rate. "It's a surreal experience to now be giving interviews about it," he remarked.

Sultane and Dua agree that while luck has its place, skill and data analysis can significantly tilt the odds in one's favor. With greater digital literacy and smartphone access, fantasy sports are gaining traction, even in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. Both forecast continuous growth, with Puneet emphasizing the importance of regulatory frameworks to nurture user trust and industry expansion. As regulations align with those in mature markets, the future of India's fantasy gaming landscape appears promising.

