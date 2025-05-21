Left Menu

Kolkata's Vishwamitra Nari Samman 2025 Celebrates Women's Empowerment

The Vishwamitra Nari Samman 2025 in Kolkata honored 32 inspiring women for their societal contributions. With attendees from diverse sectors, the prestigious event highlighted the leading roles women play in innovation and leadership, celebrating their achievements and impact across various industries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 21-05-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 17:20 IST
Vishwamitra Nari Samman - 2025' in Kolkata honors 32 inspiring women for their outstanding societal contributions.. Image Credit: ANI
A grand celebration of womanhood unfolded in Kolkata at the Vishwamitra Nari Samman 2025, where 32 women from diverse backgrounds were honored for their contributions to society. This prestigious event, organized by Launcher PR, highlighted women's vital roles in innovation, creativity, and leadership.

The ceremony witnessed eminent personalities, including Vishwamitra Directors Mona and Aadya Agarwal, Hindustan Club President Rishabh Kothari, and others, celebrating the achievements of these trailblazers. Among the honorees were standout figures like Dhriti Chatterjee Mallick, Rita Jhawar, and Swati Bihani, recognized for their multifaceted brilliance and profound impact.

Dhriti Chatterjee Mallick, a pioneering figure in technology, Rita Jhawar, an accomplished film producer, and Swati Bihani, a financial expert, exemplify the diverse achievements of women today. The event, curated by Launcher PR, served as a vivid reminder of women's limitless potential, reshaping industries and inspiring future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

