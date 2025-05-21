Finland's Border Barrier: A Strategic Move Amidst Eastern Tensions

Finland has taken a significant step in border security, completing the first 35 km of a 4.5-meter-high fence along its eastern border with Russia. This strategic infrastructure aims to curb the flow of migrants entering Finland via the wilderness, as tensions with Moscow escalate.

The construction of the fence, approved in response to a surge in migration believed to be orchestrated by Moscow, will eventually stretch over 200 km of the 1,344 km long border. Deputy Commander Antti Virta of the Southeast Finland Border Guard District emphasizes the fence's role in controlling potential mass entry from Russia.

The project has sparked international scrutiny and criticism, especially after Finland's recent NATO membership and heightened tensions with Russia. Despite these challenges, Finnish authorities underscore the fence's importance in maintaining border security and responding to disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)