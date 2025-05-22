Left Menu

Global Economy on Edge: Tariffs Stir Uncertainty

Nomura's report highlights the global economic uncertainty fueled by US President Trump's aggressive tariff policies. Fears of an economic slowdown loom as businesses may delay investments due to fluctuating trade costs. With volatile markets and geopolitical strategies in play, a cautious outlook persists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 15:05 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 15:05 IST
Global Economy on Edge: Tariffs Stir Uncertainty
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A report by Nomura warns that ongoing tariff uncertainties under US President Donald Trump's administration could significantly delay business investments and potentially trigger a global economic slowdown. Trump's aggressive tariff policy has unsettled industries globally, contributing to financial market uncertainties.

Nomura's analysis describes the current tariff strategy in three phases: shock, backlash, and tactical recalibration. Despite a brief pause following backlash from economic advisers and political donors, the policy's repercussions are already apparent, notably affecting business investment decisions and market stability.

The report cautions that businesses may now consider extreme tariff scenarios in long-term planning, potentially stalling investment for years. Moreover, Trump's geopolitical maneuvers, such as courting North Korea and Russia, have failed to isolate China. This complex landscape poses ongoing risks to global economic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025