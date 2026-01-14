Bilateral Trade Tensions: John Bolton Criticizes US Tariff Strategy

John Bolton, former National Security Adviser of the United States, expressed concerns regarding the slow progress of India-US bilateral trade talks, highlighting the high stakes involved for both nations.

In a recent video interaction, Bolton criticized President Trump's tariff strategy, labeling it as detrimental. He raised alarms over worsening situations in Iran, asserting that regime change should be the focus over additional tariffs.

As global tensions rise, Bolton reiterated the significance of strategic relationships, particularly between the US and India, while stressing vigilance over China's influence in Pakistan and acknowledging challenges in Venezuela's regime change.