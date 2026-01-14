Left Menu

Bilateral Trade Tensions: John Bolton Criticizes US Tariff Strategy

John Bolton discusses the challenges in India-US trade negotiations, criticisms on Trump's tariff approach, and geopolitical concerns involving Iran, Venezuela, and Pakistan. He emphasizes the importance of strategic dialogue and the potential negative impact of tariffs on international relations.

  • Country:
  • India

John Bolton, former National Security Adviser of the United States, expressed concerns regarding the slow progress of India-US bilateral trade talks, highlighting the high stakes involved for both nations.

In a recent video interaction, Bolton criticized President Trump's tariff strategy, labeling it as detrimental. He raised alarms over worsening situations in Iran, asserting that regime change should be the focus over additional tariffs.

As global tensions rise, Bolton reiterated the significance of strategic relationships, particularly between the US and India, while stressing vigilance over China's influence in Pakistan and acknowledging challenges in Venezuela's regime change.

