World Boxing Reaches New Heights with Over 100 National Federations

World Boxing has made significant strides by surpassing the milestone of 100 national federations. The organization confirmed the approval of 17 new applications, bringing its total membership to an impressive 106. This move, announced on Thursday, underscores World Boxing's commitment to promoting governance reforms within the sport.

Established in 2023 in response to longstanding concerns about the International Boxing Association's management, World Boxing received provisional recognition from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) earlier this year. As a result, it will have the responsibility of running the boxing competitions at the 2028 Olympics.

The inclusion of federations from prominent boxing nations such as Cuba and Ireland, alongside others from Spain, Mexico, Afghanistan, and the Middle East, highlights World Boxing's growing influence. Moreover, the anticipated inaugural world championships in Liverpool this September marks another step in solidifying its global presence.

