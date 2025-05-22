Left Menu

HR Leadership Conclave Explores Workforce 4.0 Dynamics

The second edition of the HR and L&D Conclave at Great Lakes Institute of Management, Gurgaon, focused on 'Workforce 4.0 - Human Capital Strategies in a Digital-First World.' With insights from industry leaders including Suresh Narayanan, the event highlighted the intersection of technology, talent, and transformational strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 18:05 IST
HR Leadership Conclave Explores Workforce 4.0 Dynamics
Suresh Narayanan, Nestle MD and Chairman, being felicitated at HR and L&D Conclave on Workforce 4.0. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Great Lakes Institute of Management, Gurgaon, hosted the second HR and L&D Conclave, gathering over 75 senior HR professionals. Under the theme 'Workforce 4.0', the event explored the interplay of technology and talent in a digital world, drawing key insights from sector leaders.

Notably, the conclave featured Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and MD of Nestle India, whose extensive experience provided valuable leadership insights. He emphasized purpose, values, and resilience while highlighting the role of technology in enhancing human capabilities.

The event included panel discussions on AI in talent management and leadership in the digital era, offering practical strategies for building future-ready teams and underscoring the importance of continuous adaptation in a tech-driven environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025