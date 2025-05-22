HR Leadership Conclave Explores Workforce 4.0 Dynamics
The second edition of the HR and L&D Conclave at Great Lakes Institute of Management, Gurgaon, focused on 'Workforce 4.0 - Human Capital Strategies in a Digital-First World.' With insights from industry leaders including Suresh Narayanan, the event highlighted the intersection of technology, talent, and transformational strategies.
- Country:
- India
Great Lakes Institute of Management, Gurgaon, hosted the second HR and L&D Conclave, gathering over 75 senior HR professionals. Under the theme 'Workforce 4.0', the event explored the interplay of technology and talent in a digital world, drawing key insights from sector leaders.
Notably, the conclave featured Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and MD of Nestle India, whose extensive experience provided valuable leadership insights. He emphasized purpose, values, and resilience while highlighting the role of technology in enhancing human capabilities.
The event included panel discussions on AI in talent management and leadership in the digital era, offering practical strategies for building future-ready teams and underscoring the importance of continuous adaptation in a tech-driven environment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
