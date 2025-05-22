Left Menu

Delhi Traffic Police's Crackdown on Illegal Encroachments Eases Congestion

Delhi Traffic Police executed a three-day operation to eliminate illegal encroachments and improve traffic flow in New Delhi's busy areas. Targeting key corridors, they issued over 11,000 challans and towed 302 vehicles. This initiative reclaimed public spaces, alleviating frequent traffic jams and easing pedestrian and vehicle movement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 18:29 IST
Delhi Traffic Police's Crackdown on Illegal Encroachments Eases Congestion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move, the Delhi Traffic Police initiated a three-day operation across New Delhi, aiming to eliminate illegal encroachments that have been clogging major traffic corridors.

The operation, which took place from May 19 to 21, specifically targeted high-traffic areas such as Arjun Path, Old Delhi-Gurugram Road, and Mahipalpur Market, among others. Officials reported that over 11,000 challans were issued and 302 vehicles were towed for illegal parking.

This crackdown was part of a broader effort to reclaim public spaces and ensure a smoother flow of traffic. By removing obstructive elements, the police facilitated a noticeable improvement in traffic movement in some of the city's most congested zones.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025