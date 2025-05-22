Delhi Traffic Police's Crackdown on Illegal Encroachments Eases Congestion

In a decisive move, the Delhi Traffic Police initiated a three-day operation across New Delhi, aiming to eliminate illegal encroachments that have been clogging major traffic corridors.

The operation, which took place from May 19 to 21, specifically targeted high-traffic areas such as Arjun Path, Old Delhi-Gurugram Road, and Mahipalpur Market, among others. Officials reported that over 11,000 challans were issued and 302 vehicles were towed for illegal parking.

This crackdown was part of a broader effort to reclaim public spaces and ensure a smoother flow of traffic. By removing obstructive elements, the police facilitated a noticeable improvement in traffic movement in some of the city's most congested zones.

