Delhi Traffic Police's Crackdown on Illegal Encroachments Eases Congestion
Delhi Traffic Police executed a three-day operation to eliminate illegal encroachments and improve traffic flow in New Delhi's busy areas. Targeting key corridors, they issued over 11,000 challans and towed 302 vehicles. This initiative reclaimed public spaces, alleviating frequent traffic jams and easing pedestrian and vehicle movement.
In a decisive move, the Delhi Traffic Police initiated a three-day operation across New Delhi, aiming to eliminate illegal encroachments that have been clogging major traffic corridors.
The operation, which took place from May 19 to 21, specifically targeted high-traffic areas such as Arjun Path, Old Delhi-Gurugram Road, and Mahipalpur Market, among others. Officials reported that over 11,000 challans were issued and 302 vehicles were towed for illegal parking.
This crackdown was part of a broader effort to reclaim public spaces and ensure a smoother flow of traffic. By removing obstructive elements, the police facilitated a noticeable improvement in traffic movement in some of the city's most congested zones.
