Sensex and Nifty Boosted by IT and Consumer Goods Surge

The benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, witnessed a strong rebound on Friday, primarily due to buying in blue-chip IT stocks and ITC. Sensex surged by 953.18 points, while Nifty rose by 299.35 points. Despite challenges, domestic demand-driven segments remain resilient due to India's strong macroeconomic indicators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-05-2025 11:54 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 11:54 IST
In a remarkable turnaround, India's benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, recorded significant gains on Friday. This recovery was fueled by investor interest in blue-chip IT stocks and major consumer goods company ITC.

The BSE Sensex experienced a substantial rise, gaining 953.18 points to reach 81,905.17 in late morning trading, while the NSE Nifty climbed 299.35 points to settle at 24,909.05. Prominent increments were observed in stocks like ITC, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, and HCL Tech. Conversely, Sun Pharma emerged as the session's sole decliner.

Amid mixed performances in Asian markets, with Japan's Nikkei and Hong Kong's Hang Seng showing positive momentum, the fluctuating trading scenario highlights the broader volatility influenced by factors such as foreign institutional investments and global economic conditions.

