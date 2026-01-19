Left Menu

Maharashtra signs investment MoUs worth Rs 14.5 lakh cr on first day at WEF

PTI | Davos | Updated: 19-01-2026 23:38 IST | Created: 19-01-2026 23:38 IST
Maharashtra signs investment MoUs worth Rs 14.5 lakh cr on first day at WEF
Maharashtra government on Monday signed 19 MoUs involving investment commitments worth Rs 14.5 lakh crore and over 15 lakh jobs on its first day here for the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting.

Announcing details, the state said these MoUs are across sectors and underscore strong global confidence in Maharashtra's consumer markets, infrastructure readiness, and long-term growth fundamentals.

Soon after inaugurating the state pavilion, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the state is getting good response from investors and even the development of 'third Mumbai', being undertaken by his government, is seeing a lot of interest.

Throughout the day, the chief minister held a series of business-to-government meetings with global giants such as Coca Cola, Antora Energy, Brookfield etc., operating across consumer goods, beverages, hospitality, logistics, urban development, green steel and digital infrastructure.

He was joined by the Minister for Industries Uday Samant and senior officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

