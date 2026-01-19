UPDATE 2-China calls on EU not to hurt enterprises' investment confidence

Left Menu

China's foreign ministry on Monday called on the ‌European Union not to hurt enterprises' confidence in investing there following an FT report of a move to phase out Chinese ⁠suppliers from key EU infrastructure. In a statement to Reuters regarding the report, the ministry called restricting Chinese firms without legal basis "naked protectionism" and urged the EU to provide a fair, ​transparent and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese companies.

Reuters | Updated: 19-01-2026 19:19 IST | Created: 19-01-2026 19:19 IST
China's foreign ministry on Monday called on the ‌European Union not to hurt enterprises' confidence in investing there following an FT report of a move to phase out Chinese ⁠suppliers from key EU infrastructure.

In a statement to Reuters regarding the report, the ministry called restricting Chinese firms without legal basis "naked protectionism" and urged the EU to provide a fair, ​transparent and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese companies. The FT reported on Saturday that Brussels ‍is to propose phasing out Chinese-made equipment from critical infrastructure, barring companies such as Huawei and ZTE from telecom networks and solar energy systems.

The proposal will be presented on Tuesday as the EU revamps its security ⁠and ‌tech policy, the ⁠report said. "Turning trade into security and political issues will hinder technological progress and economic growth and to ‍no one's good," China's foreign ministry said.

"Facts have demonstrated that in a handful of countries, the removal ​of Chinese telecom companies' quality and secure equipment not only handicaps their domestic ⁠technological development, but also results in heavy financial losses," it added. The EU has grown more cautious toward Chinese enterprises' involvement ⁠in critical infrastructure particularly as part of its broader "de-risking" strategy.

In another attempt to curb reliance on Chinese imports, the EU also plans to impose minimum "Made-in-Europe" requirements on public ⁠purchases of key green technologies, Reuters reported

on Monday. Relations between China and the EU have been strained ⁠in recent years and ‌European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said last year that the ties were at an "

inflection point " during a visit to ⁠Beijing.

