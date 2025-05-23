Left Menu

Unexpected Turnaround: BA118's Eventful Journey and Heathrow Disruptions

British Airways flight BA118 from Bengaluru faced a technical glitch and returned mid-flight to its origin, delaying passengers to London. Meanwhile, Heathrow Airport managed a substantial disruption caused by a power outage. Despite setbacks, British Airways aimed to operate a near-full schedule by Sunday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-05-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 17:23 IST
Unexpected Turnaround: BA118's Eventful Journey and Heathrow Disruptions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

British Airways flight BA118, which took off from Bengaluru, was forced to return after encountering a technical complication, according to airport officials.

The flight resumed its journey to London later in the afternoon, as stated by British Airways, who assured that the aircraft landed back safely as a precautionary measure.

Meanwhile, London Heathrow Airport dealt with significant operational challenges following a power outage, but British Airways reported that a vast majority of their flights remained unaffected, promising a return to full operations by Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025