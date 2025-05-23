Unexpected Turnaround: BA118's Eventful Journey and Heathrow Disruptions

British Airways flight BA118, which took off from Bengaluru, was forced to return after encountering a technical complication, according to airport officials.

The flight resumed its journey to London later in the afternoon, as stated by British Airways, who assured that the aircraft landed back safely as a precautionary measure.

Meanwhile, London Heathrow Airport dealt with significant operational challenges following a power outage, but British Airways reported that a vast majority of their flights remained unaffected, promising a return to full operations by Sunday.

