Unexpected Turnaround: BA118's Eventful Journey and Heathrow Disruptions
British Airways flight BA118 from Bengaluru faced a technical glitch and returned mid-flight to its origin, delaying passengers to London. Meanwhile, Heathrow Airport managed a substantial disruption caused by a power outage. Despite setbacks, British Airways aimed to operate a near-full schedule by Sunday.
23-05-2025
British Airways flight BA118, which took off from Bengaluru, was forced to return after encountering a technical complication, according to airport officials.
The flight resumed its journey to London later in the afternoon, as stated by British Airways, who assured that the aircraft landed back safely as a precautionary measure.
Meanwhile, London Heathrow Airport dealt with significant operational challenges following a power outage, but British Airways reported that a vast majority of their flights remained unaffected, promising a return to full operations by Sunday.
