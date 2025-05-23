Left Menu

PM Internship Scheme Gains Momentum with Industry Giants

The PM Internship Scheme is attracting interest from numerous companies, including those beyond the top 500, as it undergoes potential changes based on pilot project experiences. Cabinet approval for these adjustments is pending, with the scheme aiming to provide internships to a crore youth over five years.

New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2025 19:55 IST
Interest in the PM Internship Scheme (PMIS) is mounting, as more companies, including those outside the top 500, express enthusiasm for its offerings. According to a government source, the scheme's next phase involves the Cabinet approving modifications drawn from pilot project insights.

The scheme, initially unveiled in the Union Budget for 2024-25, has already seen two pilot projects. Industry chambers such as CII and Ficci have participated, signaling a growing trend among businesses to engage with the initiative, which targets providing internships to a crore youth over a five-year period.

Managed by the corporate affairs ministry, the PMIS identifies the top 500 companies based on their average CSR spending in the last three years. As the Cabinet note process progresses, expectations for the scheme's evolution continue to rise.

