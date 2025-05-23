Himachal CM Advocates for Enhanced State Funding

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu made a strong case on Friday in New Delhi for increased fund allocation to the state, during a meeting with Finance Commission Chairman Arvind Panagariya.

In the meeting, attended by state government officials, a presentation and additional memorandum advocating for the state's financial needs were submitted.

Sukhu emphasized the significant geographical challenges faced by hill states, arguing for just compensation, including a green bonus for ecological conservation, and stressed the need to address GST loss impacts. Panagariya assured the state's submissions will be duly considered.

