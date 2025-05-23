Left Menu

Himachal CM Advocates for Enhanced State Funding

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu urged the Finance Commission for increased funding to the state and advocated for more support for hill states. He emphasized on a green bonus for the state's environmental contributions and asked for compensation for GST-related losses. Chairman Arvind Panagariya assured consideration.

Updated: 23-05-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 20:28 IST
Himachal CM Advocates for Enhanced State Funding
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu made a strong case on Friday in New Delhi for increased fund allocation to the state, during a meeting with Finance Commission Chairman Arvind Panagariya.

In the meeting, attended by state government officials, a presentation and additional memorandum advocating for the state's financial needs were submitted.

Sukhu emphasized the significant geographical challenges faced by hill states, arguing for just compensation, including a green bonus for ecological conservation, and stressed the need to address GST loss impacts. Panagariya assured the state's submissions will be duly considered.

(With inputs from agencies.)

