Standoff at the Intersection of AI and National Security

Artificial intelligence lab Anthropic is steadfast in maintaining its restrictions against military applications, despite ongoing discussions with the Pentagon. The firm, led by CEO Dario Amodei, refuses to allow its AI technology to autonomously target weapons or conduct domestic surveillance. The Pentagon, however, demands compliance or categorizes Anthropic as a supply-chain risk.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2026 03:43 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 03:43 IST
Artificial intelligence lab Anthropic is standing firm on its decision to maintain usage restrictions that prevent its technology from military applications. Insiders report that talks are ongoing with the Pentagon following a meeting yesterday that aimed to resolve months of disagreement.

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei met with U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to discuss the company's safeguards, which prohibit the AI from autonomously targeting weapons or conducting domestic surveillance. The Pentagon argues for compliance with U.S. law, but Anthropic has resisted changes that could lead to ethical and security risks.

In the meeting, Hegseth issued a stark choice: comply or be deemed a supply-chain risk under government regulations. Anthropic has until Friday to respond. As the conversation continues, Anthropic emphasizes its commitment to aligning with national security missions in a responsible manner.

