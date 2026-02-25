New ETA Requirement Tightens UK Border Control for Visitors
Starting from February 25, visitors from 85 countries must obtain an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) before traveling to the UK. This requirement, costing £16, is mandatory for those not needing a visa and aims at strengthening border security. British and Irish citizens and residents are exempt.
Starting February 25, the UK will enforce mandatory Electronic Travel Authorisations (ETA) for visitors from 85 countries who are currently visa-exempt, according to the interior ministry's new rules.
Introduced in 2023, the ETA scheme requires online pre-travel permits costing £16, ensuring border security and enhancing service efficiency. British, Irish citizens, and UK residents are exempt.
This move aligns with post-Brexit border changes, mirroring the EU's Entry/Exit System (EES), which faces criticism for causing delays. Industry leaders are wary about potential Easter holiday disruptions, echoing concerns raised by the EES rollout.
