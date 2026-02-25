Left Menu

New ETA Requirement Tightens UK Border Control for Visitors

Starting from February 25, visitors from 85 countries must obtain an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) before traveling to the UK. This requirement, costing £16, is mandatory for those not needing a visa and aims at strengthening border security. British and Irish citizens and residents are exempt.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2026 03:32 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 03:32 IST
New ETA Requirement Tightens UK Border Control for Visitors

Starting February 25, the UK will enforce mandatory Electronic Travel Authorisations (ETA) for visitors from 85 countries who are currently visa-exempt, according to the interior ministry's new rules.

Introduced in 2023, the ETA scheme requires online pre-travel permits costing £16, ensuring border security and enhancing service efficiency. British, Irish citizens, and UK residents are exempt.

This move aligns with post-Brexit border changes, mirroring the EU's Entry/Exit System (EES), which faces criticism for causing delays. Industry leaders are wary about potential Easter holiday disruptions, echoing concerns raised by the EES rollout.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Pressures Anthropic Over AI for Military Use

Pentagon Pressures Anthropic Over AI for Military Use

 United States
2
Global Diplomats Rally Behind Ukraine at U.N. Assembly

Global Diplomats Rally Behind Ukraine at U.N. Assembly

 Global
3
Trump's Bold Initiative: Reimagining Washington Dulles International

Trump's Bold Initiative: Reimagining Washington Dulles International

 United States
4
Confusion and Tariffs: The U.S. Navigates a New Trade Terrain

Confusion and Tariffs: The U.S. Navigates a New Trade Terrain

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026