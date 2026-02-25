New ETA Requirement Tightens UK Border Control for Visitors

Starting February 25, the UK will enforce mandatory Electronic Travel Authorisations (ETA) for visitors from 85 countries who are currently visa-exempt, according to the interior ministry's new rules.

Introduced in 2023, the ETA scheme requires online pre-travel permits costing £16, ensuring border security and enhancing service efficiency. British, Irish citizens, and UK residents are exempt.

This move aligns with post-Brexit border changes, mirroring the EU's Entry/Exit System (EES), which faces criticism for causing delays. Industry leaders are wary about potential Easter holiday disruptions, echoing concerns raised by the EES rollout.

(With inputs from agencies.)