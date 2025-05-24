Left Menu

Helicopter-Airplane Near Miss: Urgent Calls for Air Traffic Control Overhaul

An Army helicopter's temporary loss of contact with air traffic controllers led to two commercial jets aborting landings near Washington's airport. This incident has intensified concerns about the proximity of military and commercial flights, reigniting discussions about modernizing the FAA's air traffic control systems to prevent future mishaps.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 24-05-2025 01:52 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 01:52 IST
Helicopter-Airplane Near Miss: Urgent Calls for Air Traffic Control Overhaul
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

An Army helicopter briefly lost contact with military air traffic controllers, causing two commercial flights to abort their landings near Washington's Ronald Reagan National Airport. The loss of contact lasted about 20 seconds, as the Black Hawk neared the Pentagon, according to Army officials' account to the Associated Press.

The incident has amplified worries about frequent near-misses between military helicopters and commercial aircraft, following a high-profile collision in January that resulted in 67 deaths. In response to such concerns, the Federal Aviation Administration previously decided to halt helicopter flights on routes where collisions have occurred, hoping to prevent further accidents. Recent measures include temporarily pausing all Pentagon flights as officials review safety protocols.

The issues stemmed from a control tower antenna placement during construction, which failed to offer consistent communication with the helicopter. Furthermore, multiple data sources providing the Black Hawk's location to controllers proved inconsistent, with deviations up to three-quarters of a mile raising significant alarm among air traffic officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wireless sensors and renewable energy redefine food production systems

Low-cost deep learning models tackle cervical cancer in resource-limited settings

AI can both empower and erode democratic governance: Here's how

Mastering AI tools and learning skills boosts student writing and well-being

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025