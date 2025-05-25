Tata Motors Eyes a Return to 50% Market Share in Electric Vehicle Segment
Tata Motors aims to regain a 50% market share in the domestic electric vehicle sector by expanding and renewing its product portfolio. The company plans to enter the above Rs 20 lakh segment with new models and improve the total cost of ownership for fleet EVs to compete with CNG vehicles.
Tata Motors, the reigning leader in India's electric passenger vehicle market, is strategizing to reclaim its 50% share by mid-to-long term through product portfolio expansion and renewal.
The domestic electric passenger vehicle market, fragmented into four price-based segments, will see Tata Motors entering the above Rs 20 lakh category with the Harrier.ev and Sierra.ev models.
The company aims to make the total cost of ownership for its electric vehicles comparable to CNG vehicles to regain market volumes and maintain a competitive edge amidst rising market challenges and shifting consumer expectations.
