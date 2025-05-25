Left Menu

India Surpasses Japan: A New Milestone in Global Economy

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu hailed India becoming the fourth-largest economy as a testament to PM Modi's leadership. Citing IMF data, he highlighted India's $4.2 trillion GDP milestone. Naidu emphasized Andhra Pradesh's role as a growth engine, focusing on innovation and infrastructure for a prosperous future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vijayawada | Updated: 25-05-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 18:49 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has praised India's rise to the world's fourth-largest economy, attributing it to the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Following the announcement by NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam, Naidu noted that the IMF data reflects India's impressive economic governance under Modi, as the nation achieves a GDP of USD 4.2 trillion, surpassing Japan.

Naidu called for collective effort from all states to propel India towards becoming the third-largest economy by 2028, focusing on the ambitious vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, with Andhra Pradesh playing a pivotal role in driving this growth through innovation and infrastructure.

