Eco Recycling Limited Reports Stellar Growth in E-Waste Management

Eco Recycling Limited, India's e-waste management leader, reported significant growth for Q4 and FY25 with a 70.42% EBITDA margin and 33.33% net profit increase. Recognized with the 2024 HURUN Award and lauded by India's Prime Minister, the company stands out in sustainable practices amidst a rising digital infrastructure landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-05-2025 12:01 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 12:01 IST
Eco Recycling Reports Robust 103% Surge in Q4 FY25 EBITDA. Image Credit: ANI
Eco Recycling Limited, recognized as India's pioneering leader in e-waste management, has recorded remarkable growth in its latest financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025. The company's consolidated total income for Q4 FY25 reached Rs 9.50 crore, marking a 24.02% increase year-on-year, while its EBITDA surged by an impressive 103.34% to Rs 6.69 crore.

The company's EBITDA margin leapt to 70.42%, showcasing a substantial year-over-year change of 2,747 basis points. Additionally, the net profit rose by 33.33% to Rs 2.20 crore, contributing to a net profit margin of 23.16% for the quarter. For the entire fiscal year, Eco Recycling Limited reported a consolidated total income of Rs 46.30 crore, reflecting a growth of 31.27%.

Chairman and Managing Director, Mr. B K Soni, expressed pride in the company's strong performance and strategic milestones in sustainable innovation. With the industry's shift towards AI-enabled digital infrastructure and the Indian government's supportive policies, Eco Recycling is poised for substantial, environmentally responsible growth. The company has also been commended for its contributions to the circular economy, being recognized with the 2024 HURUN Award and receiving praise from the Prime Minister on Mann Ki Baat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

