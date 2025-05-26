Eco Recycling Limited Reports Stellar Growth in E-Waste Management
Eco Recycling Limited, India's e-waste management leader, reported significant growth for Q4 and FY25 with a 70.42% EBITDA margin and 33.33% net profit increase. Recognized with the 2024 HURUN Award and lauded by India's Prime Minister, the company stands out in sustainable practices amidst a rising digital infrastructure landscape.
- Country:
- India
Eco Recycling Limited, recognized as India's pioneering leader in e-waste management, has recorded remarkable growth in its latest financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025. The company's consolidated total income for Q4 FY25 reached Rs 9.50 crore, marking a 24.02% increase year-on-year, while its EBITDA surged by an impressive 103.34% to Rs 6.69 crore.
The company's EBITDA margin leapt to 70.42%, showcasing a substantial year-over-year change of 2,747 basis points. Additionally, the net profit rose by 33.33% to Rs 2.20 crore, contributing to a net profit margin of 23.16% for the quarter. For the entire fiscal year, Eco Recycling Limited reported a consolidated total income of Rs 46.30 crore, reflecting a growth of 31.27%.
Chairman and Managing Director, Mr. B K Soni, expressed pride in the company's strong performance and strategic milestones in sustainable innovation. With the industry's shift towards AI-enabled digital infrastructure and the Indian government's supportive policies, Eco Recycling is poised for substantial, environmentally responsible growth. The company has also been commended for its contributions to the circular economy, being recognized with the 2024 HURUN Award and receiving praise from the Prime Minister on Mann Ki Baat.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Raymond Ltd Sees 40% Decline in Q4 Net Profit Despite Annual Growth
Tata Motors Q4 net profit falls 51 per cent to Rs 8,556 crore; revenue at Rs 1,19,503 crore: Company filing.
Balasore Alloys Overcomes Challenges: Net Profit Surges Despite Market Volatility
Shree Cement's Strategic Growth Amid Net Profit Decline
Zuari Agro Chemicals Q4 net profit down 65 pc