Empowering Women Through Financial Independence
O.P. Jindal University and Global Women Foundation launched the Women's Leadership Series. The series aims to empower women by enhancing financial independence to foster leadership roles with high-profile speakers including Delhi’s Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, and Georgia Varisco from UNICEF. The initiative promotes shared power and social justice.
- Country:
- India
New Delhi witnessed an inspiring event as O.P. Jindal Global University and the Global Women Foundation collaborated to launch the Women's Leadership Series. This initiative, unveiled at an inaugural lecture attended by Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, emphasized the importance of empowering women through financial independence as a means to foster leadership.
Chief Minister Gupta underscored the efforts needed to dismantle existing societal barriers that have historically hindered women's advancement. She highlighted the role of financial autonomy in transforming women's roles within families and communities, advocating for shared power and structural change to achieve social justice.
The partnership between Jindal University and the Global Women Foundation is a stepping stone toward advancing academic collaboration, leadership opportunities, and cross-sectoral dialogue. The initiative aims to cultivate future women leaders by providing platforms for research, mentorship, and capacity building, with the ultimate goal of empowering women to lead across various fields.
