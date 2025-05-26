PC Jewellers Shines with Turnaround Profits in 2024-25

PC Jewellers has defied market expectations by returning to profitability, posting a consolidated net profit of Rs 94.78 crore for the fourth quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal year, driven by a surge in sales.

This marks a significant recovery from the net loss of Rs 121.64 crore reported in the same quarter last year, highlighting the company's financial turnaround. The total income for the quarter rose sharply to Rs 699.02 crore, up from Rs 48.49 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

Over the entire 2024-25 fiscal year, the jeweller achieved a consolidated net profit of Rs 577.70 crore, a stark contrast to the Rs 629.36 crore net loss recorded in the prior year. The year's success is attributed to effective fundraising, a successful settlement with consortium banks, and a 50% reduction in outstanding debts. Eyeing continued growth, the company aims to be debt-free by FY26, reflecting a robust strategy to increase market share and meet evolving customer needs.

