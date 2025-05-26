Awfis Reports Impressive Profit Surge and New CEO Appointment

Awfis Space Solutions Ltd, a leading co-working space provider, announced a remarkable rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 11.23 crore for the quarter ending March. This impressive multi-fold increase comes in tandem with the appointment of Sumit Lakhani as the company's new Chief Executive Officer.

Compared to the previous year, when the net profit stood at a modest Rs 1.37 crore, Awfis' recent financial performance is noteworthy. Total income for the fourth quarter surged to Rs 359.45 crore from Rs 241.10 crore year-on-year, showcasing robust growth.

For the fiscal year 2024-25, Awfis reported a net profit of Rs 67.87 crore as opposed to a net loss of Rs 17.56 crore the year before. With over 200 centers across 18 cities and a seating capacity of 1.34 lakh, Awfis continues to strengthen its foothold in the co-working space market.

(With inputs from agencies.)