Awfis Reports Impressive Profit Surge and New CEO Appointment

Awfis Space Solutions Ltd announced a significant increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 11.23 crore for the March quarter and appointed Sumit Lakhani as CEO. The company's income and net profit rose considerably compared to the previous fiscal year, reflecting their strong market presence.

Updated: 26-05-2025 17:33 IST
Awfis Space Solutions Ltd, a leading co-working space provider, announced a remarkable rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 11.23 crore for the quarter ending March. This impressive multi-fold increase comes in tandem with the appointment of Sumit Lakhani as the company's new Chief Executive Officer.

Compared to the previous year, when the net profit stood at a modest Rs 1.37 crore, Awfis' recent financial performance is noteworthy. Total income for the fourth quarter surged to Rs 359.45 crore from Rs 241.10 crore year-on-year, showcasing robust growth.

For the fiscal year 2024-25, Awfis reported a net profit of Rs 67.87 crore as opposed to a net loss of Rs 17.56 crore the year before. With over 200 centers across 18 cities and a seating capacity of 1.34 lakh, Awfis continues to strengthen its foothold in the co-working space market.

