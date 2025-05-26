Left Menu

Centralized Exporters Portal to Enhance India's Global Trade Presence

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal will meet with export promotion councils on May 27 to discuss the creation of a centralized exporters portal. The portal aims to address India's fragmented export data, enhance global visibility, and provide comprehensive information to improve trade competitiveness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 21:44 IST
Centralized Exporters Portal to Enhance India's Global Trade Presence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is set to engage with export promotion councils on May 27 to deliberate the inception of a centralized exporters portal. An industry official highlighted that the current Indian export ecosystem is plagued by data fragmentation, inadequate digital infrastructure, and a lack of a unified exporter directory, all of which diminish global visibility.

The planned discussions are crucial as they focus on launching a modernized portal poised to streamline trade information and enhance interaction with foreign buyers. Export Promotion Councils and existing government platforms fall short in making exporter data accessible, comprehensive, and verifiable, significantly impacting small and medium enterprises in reaching niche markets.

The absence of real-time analytics, product showcasing, and multilingual support further weakens India's trade position. To counter these challenges, the creation of a government-backed centralized portal is underway, aimed at consolidating data from the Directorate General of Foreign Trade, EPCs, and private trade sites to foster trust and reduce fraud in international transactions.

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025