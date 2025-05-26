Centralized Exporters Portal to Enhance India's Global Trade Presence

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is set to engage with export promotion councils on May 27 to deliberate the inception of a centralized exporters portal. An industry official highlighted that the current Indian export ecosystem is plagued by data fragmentation, inadequate digital infrastructure, and a lack of a unified exporter directory, all of which diminish global visibility.

The planned discussions are crucial as they focus on launching a modernized portal poised to streamline trade information and enhance interaction with foreign buyers. Export Promotion Councils and existing government platforms fall short in making exporter data accessible, comprehensive, and verifiable, significantly impacting small and medium enterprises in reaching niche markets.

The absence of real-time analytics, product showcasing, and multilingual support further weakens India's trade position. To counter these challenges, the creation of a government-backed centralized portal is underway, aimed at consolidating data from the Directorate General of Foreign Trade, EPCs, and private trade sites to foster trust and reduce fraud in international transactions.