Monte Carlo Fashions: Narrowing Losses, Rising Profits in FY25

Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd has reported a narrowed net loss of Rs 10.34 crore for the first quarter of the 2024-25 financial year. This marks a significant improvement from the Rs 17.76 crore loss noted in the same period last year, as per the company's recent regulatory filing.

Despite facing a marginal decline in revenue, with figures slightly dropping from Rs 206.52 crore to Rs 205.93 crore, the company saw a notable reduction in total expenses by 4.6%, amounting to Rs 228.11 crore during the March quarter.

For the full financial year ending March 2025, Monte Carlo Fashions reported a profit surge of 35.4%, rising to Rs 81.17 crore compared to Rs 59.94 crore the previous year. On the financial markets, shares closed at Rs 610.80 on BSE, reflecting a 0.93% increase.

(With inputs from agencies.)