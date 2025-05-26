Left Menu

Monte Carlo Fashions: Narrowing Losses, Rising Profits in FY25

Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd reported a narrowed net loss of Rs 10.34 crore for Q1 2024-25, improving from Rs 17.76 crore the previous year. Despite a slight revenue dip, profits rose 35.4% to Rs 81.17 crore in FY25, with shares gaining 0.93% on BSE.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 22:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd has reported a narrowed net loss of Rs 10.34 crore for the first quarter of the 2024-25 financial year. This marks a significant improvement from the Rs 17.76 crore loss noted in the same period last year, as per the company's recent regulatory filing.

Despite facing a marginal decline in revenue, with figures slightly dropping from Rs 206.52 crore to Rs 205.93 crore, the company saw a notable reduction in total expenses by 4.6%, amounting to Rs 228.11 crore during the March quarter.

For the full financial year ending March 2025, Monte Carlo Fashions reported a profit surge of 35.4%, rising to Rs 81.17 crore compared to Rs 59.94 crore the previous year. On the financial markets, shares closed at Rs 610.80 on BSE, reflecting a 0.93% increase.

(With inputs from agencies.)

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

