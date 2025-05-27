Left Menu

Weaker Dollar and FPI Inflows to Support Indian Rupee, Says UBI Report

Union Bank of India’s report suggests that a weaker US dollar and strong foreign investments will bolster the Indian rupee, despite potential risks from trade tensions. Current conditions, bolstered by possible trade agreements, provide optimistic forecasts for the rupee's stability amid global uncertainties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 10:38 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 10:38 IST
Weaker Dollar and FPI Inflows to Support Indian Rupee, Says UBI Report
Representative Image (Image/Pexels). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian rupee is poised for support due to a weaker US dollar index (DXY) and anticipated strong foreign portfolio investment (FPI) inflows, according to a report by the Union Bank of India (UBI). These factors could help stabilize the rupee amidst global uncertainties and fluctuating oil prices.

While the rupee has shown signs of strengthening as domestic issues settle, the report cautions that increased trade tariffs or cross-border tensions could negatively impact its sentiment. Recently, despite entering a consolidation phase, significant FPI outflows have challenged gains, though an anticipated robust RBI dividend announcement has bolstered confidence, leading to a 0.34% appreciation this week.

The US Dollar Index remains below 99.00, creating favorable conditions for the Indian rupee. Hopes for a temporary trade deal between India and the US before July 8 are boosting positive sentiment, with India seeking relief from a 26% additional export tariff, likely benefiting the rupee.

Continued demand for dollars by major importers and oil firms restrict potential rupee gains, with the USD/INR expected to trade sideways. Key technical levels include support at Rs 84.80 per dollar and resistance near Rs 85.90. The report warns that a rising DXY or new trade tensions pose risks to the rupee.

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025