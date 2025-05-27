India Advances Indigenous Fighter Jet with AMCA Program Approval

In a decisive move to strengthen India's indigenous defense capabilities, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) Programme Execution Model, the Ministry of Defence announced on Tuesday. The decision marks a significant milestone in the domestic aerospace industry's evolution, aiming to elevate India's standing in global defense technology.

The Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) is spearheading the program, emphasizing collaboration between the private and public sectors. This inclusive approach allows entities to bid for roles in the program either individually or through joint ventures and consortia, provided they are Indian-owned and compliant with national regulations, according to the Ministry's statement.

By fostering indigenous expertise and industry capacity, the AMCA program aims to achieve Aatmanirbharta, or self-reliance, in aerospace. The forthcoming Expression of Interest (EoI) for the development phase is expected to attract significant engagement from India's private sector, despite international offers such as the US's F-35 sales. A dedicated Defense Ministry committee, comprising members from the Indian Air Force and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), is exploring private sector collaboration. HAL, known for its aerospace manufacturing prowess, plays a pivotal role, while companies like Tata Group, L&T, and Godrej enhance project potential through partnerships. The AMCA, designed for the Indian Air Force and previewed at Aero India 2025, leverages AI to transform its operational scope, promising unparalleled situational awareness and combat capabilities.

