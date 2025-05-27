Left Menu

India Advances Indigenous Fighter Jet with AMCA Program Approval

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved the AMCA Programme Execution Model, aiming to bolster India's aerospace industry with an indigenous fifth-generation fighter. The program, managed by ADS with public and private sector collaboration, seeks to enhance domestic capabilities amid international competition and technological advancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 11:57 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 11:57 IST
India Advances Indigenous Fighter Jet with AMCA Program Approval
A full-scale model of AMCA at Aero-India 2025 (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move to strengthen India's indigenous defense capabilities, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) Programme Execution Model, the Ministry of Defence announced on Tuesday. The decision marks a significant milestone in the domestic aerospace industry's evolution, aiming to elevate India's standing in global defense technology.

The Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) is spearheading the program, emphasizing collaboration between the private and public sectors. This inclusive approach allows entities to bid for roles in the program either individually or through joint ventures and consortia, provided they are Indian-owned and compliant with national regulations, according to the Ministry's statement.

By fostering indigenous expertise and industry capacity, the AMCA program aims to achieve Aatmanirbharta, or self-reliance, in aerospace. The forthcoming Expression of Interest (EoI) for the development phase is expected to attract significant engagement from India's private sector, despite international offers such as the US's F-35 sales. A dedicated Defense Ministry committee, comprising members from the Indian Air Force and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), is exploring private sector collaboration. HAL, known for its aerospace manufacturing prowess, plays a pivotal role, while companies like Tata Group, L&T, and Godrej enhance project potential through partnerships. The AMCA, designed for the Indian Air Force and previewed at Aero India 2025, leverages AI to transform its operational scope, promising unparalleled situational awareness and combat capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025