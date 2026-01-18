Left Menu

Trump's 'Board of Peace': A New Global Governance Challenger?

President Donald Trump has proposed the 'Board of Peace,' a new international organization aimed at resolving global conflicts beyond the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza. Invitation letters were sent to world leaders to become founding members. The initiative could rival the United Nations, sparking controversy among countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 18-01-2026 00:52 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 00:52 IST
Trump's 'Board of Peace': A New Global Governance Challenger?
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump has introduced the 'Board of Peace,' an ambitious initiative initially aimed at the Israel-Hamas conflict but potentially extending to broader global crises. Designed to serve as an alternative to the United Nations, the proposal includes involving several world leaders as founding members.

Invitation letters, posted on social media by leaders like Argentine President Javier Milei and Paraguay's Santiago Pena, propose a bold new approach to global conflict resolution. The board, part of Trump's 20-point Gaza ceasefire plan, has already gained the endorsement of the UN Security Council, signaling a wide-reaching mandate.

Controversy looms as Trump's plan may face opposition from major powers like China and Russia, who hold veto power in the UN. Smaller nations, traditionally given a voice within the UN system, are also likely to express concerns. Nonetheless, Trump's administration remains optimistic, seeing the board as a mechanism to galvanize action and address dissatisfaction with the current international order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

 Australia
2
Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

 Global
3
Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

 Global
4
French Ice Dancers Claim first European Title Amid Controversies and Olympic Hopes

French Ice Dancers Claim first European Title Amid Controversies and Olympic...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why antibiotic resistance has become a global health emergency

AI’s greatest threat may be to human flourishing, not jobs or productivity

Quantum–AI convergence could fix pharma’s broken pipeline

AI’s next breakthrough will come from memory, not bigger models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026