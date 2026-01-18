Trump's 'Board of Peace': A New Global Governance Challenger?

President Donald Trump has introduced the 'Board of Peace,' an ambitious initiative initially aimed at the Israel-Hamas conflict but potentially extending to broader global crises. Designed to serve as an alternative to the United Nations, the proposal includes involving several world leaders as founding members.

Invitation letters, posted on social media by leaders like Argentine President Javier Milei and Paraguay's Santiago Pena, propose a bold new approach to global conflict resolution. The board, part of Trump's 20-point Gaza ceasefire plan, has already gained the endorsement of the UN Security Council, signaling a wide-reaching mandate.

Controversy looms as Trump's plan may face opposition from major powers like China and Russia, who hold veto power in the UN. Smaller nations, traditionally given a voice within the UN system, are also likely to express concerns. Nonetheless, Trump's administration remains optimistic, seeing the board as a mechanism to galvanize action and address dissatisfaction with the current international order.

(With inputs from agencies.)