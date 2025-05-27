Prime Offices Fund Boosts Portfolio with South Delhi Acquisition

Nuvama and Cushman & Wakefield's joint venture, Prime Offices Fund, has made a strategic acquisition of 3 lakh sq ft in South Delhi, enhancing its portfolio with high-quality commercial real estate. Sources indicate the deal was valued at approximately Rs 700 crore.

The property, called 'Prius Platinum,' is 95 percent leased and underwent significant upgrades under the previous Kotak-led consortium ownership. This move aligns with the fund's goal of positioning itself within India's burgeoning commercial real estate market.

Gaurav Puri, NCW's Chief Investment Officer, highlighted the investment as a milestone in offering world-class solutions to investors, reaffirming the fund's focus on sustainable and income-generating assets.