Prime Offices Fund Boosts Portfolio with South Delhi Acquisition

Prime Offices Fund, managed by Nuvama and Cushman & Wakefield, has acquired a 3 lakh sq ft commercial property in South Delhi for around Rs 700 crore. This acquisition supports their strategy of building a portfolio of rent-yielding commercial properties across India's prime hubs.

  • Country:
  • India

Nuvama and Cushman & Wakefield's joint venture, Prime Offices Fund, has made a strategic acquisition of 3 lakh sq ft in South Delhi, enhancing its portfolio with high-quality commercial real estate. Sources indicate the deal was valued at approximately Rs 700 crore.

The property, called 'Prius Platinum,' is 95 percent leased and underwent significant upgrades under the previous Kotak-led consortium ownership. This move aligns with the fund's goal of positioning itself within India's burgeoning commercial real estate market.

Gaurav Puri, NCW's Chief Investment Officer, highlighted the investment as a milestone in offering world-class solutions to investors, reaffirming the fund's focus on sustainable and income-generating assets.

